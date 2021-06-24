Blessed indeed is the man who hears many gentle voices call him father.

On June 22, 2021, John David “JD” Harriman passed away after a period of declining health. He was born in Perry Township, Carroll County, Ohio on April 27, 1931, the older of two children born to the late Pauline Walters Harriman and James David Harriman. His father, who died of black lung disease at 53, refused to let John work in the coal mines, telling supervisors not to hire him. JD eventually got a job on a yard crew repairing railroad tracks, which began his lifelong love of trains. He worked for Nickel Plate and Norfolk and Southern, ending his career in 1996 as a yardmaster at Mingo Yards.

He loved his job, sports and country music. At age 36, JD taught himself to play guitar by following a booklet and listening to instructional records. He eventually had his own country and western band and performed in bars and various other places for more than fifty years. He loved playing music to the end of his life. He also enjoyed bowling and riding four-wheelers when he was younger and golfing in his later years.

John spent most of his life in Jewett, Ohio, graduating from Jewett High School in 1949 where he was a star athlete and popular classmate. He was lucky enough to remain close with three great friends from childhood, Howard Skipper, Ray Hamilton and Jack Stringer, throughout all their lives. He spent many happy hours roaming the Jewett countryside either, hiking with his sons or taking Sunday car rides with the family.

JD is survived by his children, Tanya Jo (Dana) Kail of Dover, Shauna O. Morris of The Plains, Ohio, Vana Louise (Steven) Moore of Broken Arrow, OK, John David (Elle) Harriman of Los Angeles, CA Jordon Edward (Margo) Harriman of Glendale, CA and Kelly Ray (Sue) Harriman of Jewett; his grandchildren Martin, Brenna, Tessa, Kevin, Casey, Derek, Blake, Ryan, Trevor, Dylan, Nikki, Randy and Jody; his great grandchildren Adrienne, Caroline, Wyatt, Wren, Maddox, Owen, Liam, Annabel, Megan, Skylar and Olivia; his sister Joanne Harriman Sedgmer (Gary) Graham and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his second wife Betty Pierson Gibbs Harriman, his first wife and mother of his children Shirley Mae O’Toole and his grandson Andrew.

Services will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 2 pm in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Pastor Mark Statler officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Jewett. Friends may call two hours prior to the service from 12-2 pm at the funeral home.

