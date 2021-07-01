Virginia Cunningham, 80, of Hopedale, died Monday, June 28, 2021 at Sienna Woods in Wintersville, Ohio. She was born April 14, 1941 in Guernsey, Ohio a daughter of the late John A. and Catherine M. Wilson Ridgeway.

She was a retired housekeeper and attended the Hopedale Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents; by her daughter, Brenda Cunningham Phillips; a brother, Larry Wayne Ridgeway; and an infant brother.

Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Orville E. Cunningham of Hopedale; children: Connie Lynn (Carl) Cook of Wintersville and Orville E. Cunningham of Kenwood; grandchildren: Carissa (Keith) Henry of Steubenville, Chalisa (Zac) VanKirk of Richmond, Laura Beckett of Coshocton, Crystal Beckett of Cadiz and Rebecca Beckett of Newcomerstown; 16 great grandchildren; a brother, John (Cheryl) Ridgeway of Cadiz; son-in-law, Mark Phillips of Pleasant Grove; and her former daughter-in-law, Daphne Strickland of Amsterdam; sister-in-law, Beverly Ridgeway of Holton City, Texas.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 3:00 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz with Dean Blythe officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Rock Hill Cemetery, Flushing, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Building Fund for the Hopedale Church of Christ, P.O. Box 266, Hopedale, Ohio 43976.

The memorial guest book may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.