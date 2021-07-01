Bernice Faye Boso, 80, passed away on June 25, 2021, at her home in Byesville, Ohio where she lived with her son Russell and daughter-in-law Angie. Bernice was born on February 5, 1941, in Adena, Ohio to Samuel A and Audrey M (Post) Thompson who preceded her in death.

Bernice graduated from Beaver local High School in 1959 and married Joseph E Boso on April 10, 1960, whom she shared three children Darby J, Russell A, & Linda R Boso.

Bernice is survived by her three children Darby, Russell (Angie), and Linda Boso four grandchildren Jason Boso, Ashley Potts, Aaron Boso, and Lindsay Evans, Four great grandchildren Xander & Alaina Potts, Nova Boso and Daviere Jones as well as her five siblings Boyd/Shirley, William/Judy, Russell/Ruth Thompson, Sheryl/Garey Kent, and Howard Thompson as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, etc.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 29 from Noon until time of funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr funeral Home,172 South Main Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907 with Dean Blythe officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Hopedale, Ohio.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.