Central Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sexual battery

CADIZ – The Steubenville Central Catholic teacher, 22 year-old Corissa McCallister, who was arrested this spring for being involved with a student while on her way to returning him to his Harrison County home, pleaded guilty early Tuesday afternoon in common pleas court.

McCallister pleaded guilty to one count of sexual battery, a felony of the third degree and will have to register as a sex offender for the remainder of her life, as it is a Tier 3 sex offense.

