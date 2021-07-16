Scio Street Fair parade route changed

CADIZ – Wednesday, Harrison County Sheriff Joe Myers told the commissioners at their weekly meeting that the parade route for Scio’s Street Fair (Aug., 19, 20, 21) has been changed.

“This year we had to change the parade route due to the 646…” work repairs that are ongoing. Myers said the lineup will be on 646 “towards Rumley.” He said the parade will be a short one.

“But it’s going to be a little bit different this year…just be patient, we’re working through this for this year,” Myers explained.

As it stands now the race will begin from the direction of the Dollar Store and continue on down by the firehouse where it will end.