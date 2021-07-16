Alexander S. Bacon, 31, of Cadiz, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021 in Steubenville, Ohio. He was born October 9, 1989 in Akron, Ohio a son of Candy Garrett Lovejoy and stepfather Gary Lovejoy of Cadiz and the late Jeffrey Arthur Bacon.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son, William A. Bacon; his grandparents: William Codar, Owen and Marlene Garrett; and a cousin, Brian Moore and and his Aunt Kimberly Pugh

Surviving in addition to his mother and stepfather; are a daughter, Nevaeh Lynn Bacon of Cadiz; his wife, Alicia Marie Evans Bacon; a sister, Mandy Dolan of Kent; nieces and nephew: Leia, Bailey and Jeffrey; his grandmother, Mary Lou Codar, Aunt Lori Moore, cousin Paul Moore and Jill Bacon all of Suffield, Ohio; and Aunts and Uncles: Dawn Garrett and family, Lois Lostus and family, Ronald and Damien Pugh, Vicki Coughenour and family all from Akron, Ohio; and a cousin, Raymond Morgan of Florida.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 5 from 5-8 at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral service will be held Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be held at a later date in Akron, Ohio.

The memorial guest book may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.