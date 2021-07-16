Leisa Streets Baker, 56, of Hopedale, Ohio died Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville, Ohio. She was born December 7, 1964 in Follansbee, West Virginia a daughter of the late Lee Streets and Josephine Kirkpatrick Streets Streley.

She was a child care provider and worked in housekeeping at Harrison Community Hospital in Cadiz, Ohio.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents; by her husband, Kevin D. Baker.

Surviving are 3 sons: Jason (Rachel) Streets of Fall Brook, California, Anthony (Chrissy) Hoagland of Mingo Junction and Louis Marbais of Canton, Ohio; 8 grandchildren; a brother, Ed Streets of Columbus; and her boyfriend, Mark Case of Hopedale, Ohio.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

