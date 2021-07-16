Paityn Marie Merkins, 8, of Cadiz, died Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Harrison Community Hospital. She was born November 7, 2012 in Toledo, Ohio a daughter of Kris (Jessica) Merkins and Ashley (Rex) Cartwright Lawrence.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Scott Merkins.

Surviving in addition to her parents; are her siblings: John Hardway, Madeline Hardway, Amelia Merkins, Bentley Case, Jaidyn and Zayne Lawrence; grandparents: Carolyn Merkins, Jim and Angel Parcell and Cheryl Macy Merkins.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 4, from 3-6 and again on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz with Pastor David Koch officiating. Burial will follow at Greenmont Union Cemetery, Freeport, Ohio.

