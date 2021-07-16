On June 3, 2021, the Wallace family lost the rock on which it was created, as Jacqueline Elaine (Lee) Wallace passed away at her son’s home in New Albany, Ohio. In the last month of her life, she was surrounded by all her children and grandchildren and was visited by many others who loved her dearly. Jackie was born on May 13, 1937, to William (Bill) and Elizabeth (Lib) Lee.

She spent her early childhood in Uniontown, Ohio, before her family moved to Cadiz. As a teen, Jackie was very active in the Grace Presbyterian Church in Cadiz. She took great pride in being inducted as one of the first members of the church and was the co-president of the youth organization. She shared both honors with a silly, skinny guy, Charles B. Wallace, who later became her husband.

She graduated from Cadiz High School in 1955 and went to Akron City Hospital School of Nursing, where she received her nursing degree. She was an operating room nurse at the Ohio State Medical Center. There she worked with her uncle, Art James, who later founded The Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Research Institute.

In 1966, Jackie and Charles Wallace began a whirlwind romance and were married shortly after. They settled in Cadiz and raised three wonderful children. Jackie worked at the Harrison County Hospital as an OR nurse for close to 25 years. As her kids grew, she was always there for them, involved in their many activities, teaching them to sew for 4-H, running the marching band stand during the fair, and assisting with the marching band haunted house.

Her grandchildren were a great source of love and pride. In the summers, she ran the renowned “Grammy Camp” for her nine special people. She was an avid knitter and churned out baby blankets, prayer blankets, scarves, and hats.

She is preceded in death by an infant sister Anita Jean, father William (Bill) Lee, mother Elizabeth (Lib) Lee, and loving husband Charles B. Wallace. She is survived by her son John (Sheila) Wallace and daughters Jennifer (Darryl) Willett and Joanna (Mark) Gilicinski. She was adored by nine young people who called her Grammy: Tori, Alex, and Kate Wallace; Caitlin, Cullen, and Holden Willett; and Nic, Caroline, and William Gilicinski; her sister Peggy (Jack) Moreland, brother Bill (Colette) Lee, sisters-in-law Becky (John) Milliken and Harriet (Bruce) Knowles, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and an aunt, Clara Jacobs.

Honoring Jackie’s wishes, she has been cremated, and there will be no visitation or formal funeral. At the ease of her family, Jackie and Charles will both be laid to rest together in Longview Cemetery in New Athens, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to save your money and put it into the stock market for your own future. Charles would have approved. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com