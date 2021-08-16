Carol A. Walker

Carol Walker, 81 and formerly of Adena, died July 28, 2021, at Laurels of Norworth Nursing Home in Columbus. Born in Martins Ferry in 1940 to William and Aletha Myers of Adena, she and her late husband Rex Walker moved to Columbus in 2009.

Carol is survived by her three children: Terri (Zinaich) Demelli of Houston, Texas; Ed Corban of Avon Park, Florida; and Chuck Sellevaag of Columbus. Carol is also survived by her brothers Gary, Bruce, and Scott Myers and grandchildren Allen Corban and Elise, Rose, and Ally Sellevaag.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local hospice — an organization that greatly assisted in her final days.