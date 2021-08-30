Congressman Bill Johnson talks O&G round table

SCIO – U.S. Representative Bill Johnson-R (District 6), stopped to talk about an oil and gas round table discussion conducted at the Williams plant in Scio Monday afternoon.

Six different companies were represented, according to Mike Chadsey and the conference lasted approximately 45 minutes.

Johnson talked about the importance of the continuing development of oil and gas riches, as Harrison County is positioned as one of the largest producers in America and an important player in energy development.

Read the full story in our Saturday, Sept. 4 print edition.