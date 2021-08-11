COVID variant strikes Harrison County

CADIZ – It’s only one case but the Delta Variant has found Harrison County, according to Health Administrator Garen Rhome speaking at the commissioner’s meeting this morning.

Rhome stated 16 new cases of COVID were recorded, which is up from the nine recorded last week. Before that, the county barely registered one or two a week for more than a month.

Rhome heavily recommends the public to wear masks and they are taking walk-ins at the health department for anyone seeking a vaccination.

