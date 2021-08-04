Donald Emerson Walker, Sr., 83, of Hopedale, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Nov. 3, 1938, in Belmont County, Ohio — a son of the late Melvin Emerson and Evelyn Walker. He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and the Hopedale American Legion Post #682. He served in the Army Reserve during peacetime. He was a retired welder at the Consolidation Coal Company and a former member of the Jewett Sportsmen’s Club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Beverly Oberg, Melvin Walker, Jr., and Edith Wenner. Surviving is his wife of 62 years, Nancy Ann Tullis Walker; a son, Donald (Terrilynne) Walker II of Hopedale; a daughter, Debbie Walker of Cadiz; three grandchildren: Donald Walker III, Tammy (Michael Weaver and his daughter Brianna Weaver) Verhovec, and Thomas Verhovec, Jr.; three great-grandchildren: Kerstin and Carter Jeffries and Laken Stillwagon Walker; and his faithful dog Boomer.

Visitation will be on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at the Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz, where the funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. with Lay Minister Dorman Mader officiating. Burial will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens in Pleasant Grove, Ohio. The family will be gathering at Bethel Church after the committal service, where friends may join them. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.