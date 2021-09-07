Donna Grubb

Donna Arlene Grubb, 78, of Port Clinton (formerly of Cadiz), died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Edgewood Manor in Port Clinton, Ohio. She was born Dec. 23, 1942, in Bloomingdale, Ohio, a daughter of the late Marion and Sally Vaughn Delloma.

Donna is a retired manager of Rite Aid in Cadiz.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Glenn Allen Grubb, and five brothers and five sisters.

She is survived by her son, Richard (Carrie) Grubb of Port Clinton; grandchildren: Shelby Nicole (Ronski) Grubb, Cody Alexander and Kyle Elliott Grubb, Christopher Hovis, Cayla Bodi, and Chloie Sartin; and a sister, Irene Vasbinder of Barnesville, Ohio.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz, with Paul Giffin officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Hopedale, Ohio.

