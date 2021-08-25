Dorothy Glover

Dorothy F. Bradac Glover, 70, of Jewett, passed away Aug. 24, 2021, at Gables Care Center in Hopedale, following a battle with cancer, with her family by her side. She was born Oct. 24, 1950, in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Shaw Bradac.

Dorothy graduated from Hopedale High School. In 1968 she married Robert L. Glover and was blessed with a daughter on Christmas Day. She worked for Judge Victor Rowland, Consolidation Coal Co., Puskarich Mining, and for 25 years, she owned and operated DFG Excavating. Dorothy was the president of the Harrison County Horseman Association, the Harrison County Historical Society, and the Harrison County Farm Bureau. She attended the Bethel United Methodist Church in Jewett, Ohio. She was an excellent businesswoman and thrived in a business most women didn’t work in. She was one of the hardest-working people around and was always willing to help anyone in need.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Danny Bradac, and her stepmothers, Jean and Joan Bradac. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Robert L. Glover; her daughter, Kimberly (Ed) Smith of New Springfield, Ohio; 3 grandchildren: Emily Kate Willamson, Corey Hudson Williamson, and Charles Edward Smith; 4 sisters: Donna Carpenter of Illinois, Margaret Pizzino of Lewisburg, Ohio, Billie Dyer of Germano, Ohio, and Jean Ann McCullough of Florida.

Friends may call Friday, 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, Ohio. Reverend Ray Ellenbaugh will officiate. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrison County Horsemans Association, c/o Sherri Hart, 46550 Old Hopedale Rd., Cadiz, Ohio 43907.