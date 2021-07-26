Dwight Busby, age 77, of Jewett, died Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville after a brief illness surrounded by his loving family. Born Jan. 7, 1944, in Cadiz Junction, Ohio, he was a son of the late Nellie Joy Kuhn Busby. He graduated from Jewett High School in 1962 and met the former Christina L. Boyd, whom he married in 1965. They both loved to dance, their favorite being the “Jitterbug” and would spend most weekends dancing.

A hard worker all of his life, Dwight started working with his mom at the former H&M Market in Scio until he was hired at Y&O Coal. During this time, he also worked part time as the Chief of Police in the Village of Jewett. After working for Y&O Coal for 25 years, they closed, and then he worked for Red Oaks Country Club. He tried to retire, but it never suited him, so he went to work at Lowe’s until 2009 when he became the Mayor of Jewett, a post he was elected to after serving three years on Jewett Village Council. Dwight enjoyed serving the community of Jewett. He spent over 40 years coaching Little League Baseball, Hot Stove League, or Girls Softball, some years spent coaching his daughters, and then grandchildren, in the dugout or from behind the fence. He was also a member of the former Jewett Jaycee’s. But what he and his family have put their heart and soul into since 2011 is the Jewett Wildcat Community Center, where he was currently serving as President.

Family meant everything to Dwight, and he will be sadly missed by his wife Christina “Bean” Busby; daughters Tammy (Danny) Dray of Jewett and Lori (Russ) Kuntz of Toronto; grandchildren Bill (Jessica) Dray of Wintersville, Courtney Dray of Jewett, and Allyson Kuntz of Toronto; a great-granddaughter Lily Dray; brothers Richard (Nancy) Busby and Ron (Marianne) Busby and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Doris Busby.

Services will be held Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio, with Pastor Mark Statler officiating. Private burial will follow in Holly Memorial Gardens, Colerain. Friends may call Monday, July 26, from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Hospice, 10686 ST RT 150, Rayland, Ohio 43943.