Emma Jeane Theodore Busby, 91, of Hopedale, Ohio (formerly of Scio), passed away after a brief illness on Sept. 2, 2021, at the Carriage Inn of Steubenville.

She was born in Jewett on Apr. 17, 1930, the daughter of the late Wilfred and Dorothy (Slates) Busby. Preceding her in death in 2002 was her husband of 52 years, Edolo F. Theodore. Surviving are her children, Bob (Brenda) of Charlotte, North Carolina and Randy of Wintersville; sister, Nancy Tipton of Wadsworth; and grandchildren, Autumn of Columbus, Austin of Clarkston, Georgia, and Lauren of Atlanta, Georgia. Emma Jeane also saw Jamie (Teresa) Martinette of Wheeling, West as an honorary grandson.

Emma Jeane was a devout Catholic and dedicated member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hopedale. For many years, she was involved in the Catholic Women’s Club and Hopedale Garden Club, and she enjoyed decades of card club with her close friends. Emma Jeane loved reading, cooking, traveling, word puzzles, Jeopardy!, and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered for her wit, humor, and unconditional love.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, with 7:45 wake services that evening at Blackburn Funeral Home in Hopedale. Funeral Mass will be held by Father Fred Kihm on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 11 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hopedale. Graveside service immediately following at Fairview Cemetery in Jewett. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Harrison County Catholic Churches (143 E. South St., Cadiz, Ohio 43907). Feel free to offer messages of condolence at www.blackburnfuneralhomes.com.