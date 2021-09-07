Erma Howard

Erma Jean Howard, 74, of Jewett, formerly of Canton, Ohio, was called home to be with the Lord on Sept. 3, 2021. She was born on Feb. 8, 1947, a daughter of the late Estella V. and John R. Howard and Charles Poland.

She was a loving mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her boys, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the loves of her life. She enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, and shopping at Goodwill.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband Bruce Howard Sr.; son, Johnny Wise; and brother, Lester Poland.

She is survived by her children Michael (Debbie) Howard of Waco and Jeffrey (Amanda) Howard of Hopedale; grandchildren Ashely (Jesse) Gayheart, Roger (Amanda) Howard, Kaylee Howard, Anthony (Bailey) Harris, Derek Rogehlia, Keely Wise, Angel Wise, and Johnna Wise; 10 great-grandchildren, whom she dearly loved; her significant other, Daniel Boyer, and numerous other family members and friends.

Friends and family may call on Tuesday, Sept. 7, from 5-8 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Canton, Ohio.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.