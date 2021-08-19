Half of vaccinated Ohioans will stay away from unvaccinated friends and colleagues, reveals poll

There are endless stigmas about vaccines and immunization, leading to many controversial debates and misconceptions on the topic. Recently, it was announced that more than half had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. According to current statistics, if you have a group of five friends or work colleagues, perhaps two or three of them might be unvaccinated.

MyBioSource.com, a biotechnical products distribution company, conducted a survey (3,400 participants) to determine if this will impact social habits, particularly in terms of coming into contact with those who choose not to be vaccinated. It was found 41% of vaccinated Ohioans say that they will be avoiding contact with friends and colleagues who have chosen not to be vaccinated, compared to a national average of 48%.

Across the country, the figure was found to be highest in Maryland, with 65% of Marylanders saying they will avoid mixing with nonvaccinated people once lockdowns are fully lifted. Comparatively, just 11% of respondents in the more rural Idaho say they will be doing this.

The survey also found that 37% of respondents agree with the principle of incentives to encourage people to get vaccinated. This follows reports of businesses offering free products to anyone who can prove they have been vaccinated, including Budweiser offering vaccinated over-21s a free round of beer and Krispy Kreme offering a free donut to anyone with POV (proof of vaccination, of course). Phoenix-based The Mint Dispensary is even offering up free edibles to over-21s upon display of their vaccine card, and a Michigan initiative, the Pot for Shots program, offers a free prerolled joint to over-21s upon POV. It was also found that two in five people who have been vaccinated would be prepared to pause friendships if they discovered some friends refused to be vaccinated. Given that unvaccinated people can pose a serious health risk to those around them, perhaps concerns outweigh the social aspect for some.

Over 1 in 3 (37%) respondents think unvaccinated people should be required to sit separately on public transport facilities, such as buses and trains. Finally, 46% of people think public venues (gyms, movie theaters, and concerts) should have separate opening hours for vaccinated and nonvaccinated people.