HARRISON COUNTY: Weekly Construction Update

New Philadelphia, Ohio (July 15, 2021) – The following construction project is anticipated to affect highways next week in Harrison County. All outlined work is weather permitting.

WEEK OF JULY 19, 2021: State Route 9/ U.S. 250 resurfacing project in Cadiz: Project includes the resurfacing of five miles of SR 9/ U.S. Route 250 through Cadiz. This work will take place from Industrial Park Road to Toot Road . During this work traffic will be maintained via flaggers. The completion date is September 30, 2021.