HARRISON COUNTY: Weekly Construction Update

SR 151 upcoming closure: Beginning Monday, August 2, daytime closures will take place along SR 151 for a culvert replacement project located just south of Hopedale between Rabbit Road and Rose Valley Road. Work hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The completion date is August 6, 2021.

State Route 9/ U.S. 250 resurfacing project in Cadiz: Project includes the resurfacing of five miles of SR 9/ U.S. Route 250 through Cadiz. This work will take place from Industrial Park Road to Toot Road . During this work traffic will be maintained via flaggers. The completion date is September 30, 2021.