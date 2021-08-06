Harrison Co. road work update: slide repair to begin on County Road 4

HARRISON COUNTY—The Ohio Department of Transportation announced Thursday that some new road construction will be coming to Harrison County on Monday, Aug. 9. And the Department has plans for County Road 4 to be under construction for about two and a half months.

ODOT has scheduled to address slide repairs about 1.5 miles north of U.S. 22. The Department will set up temporary traffic signals to guide motorists through the site. As of now, ODOT is expecting to wrap everything up by Oct. 31. While road work will be done bidirectionally, no width restrictions will be utilized during the work.