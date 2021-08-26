HARRISON COUNTY: Weekly Construction Update

WEEK OF AUGUST 30, 2021

New Philadelphia, Ohio (August 26, 2021) – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways next week in Harrison County. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. 22 pavement repair project: Beginning Monday, August 30, U.S. 22 through Cadiz will be restricted to one lane of traffic in each direction for pavement repairs. This work includes a three-mile section of U.S. 22 from one mile west of U.S. 250 to County Road 51 (Bakers Ridge Road). The completion date is October 31, 2021.

State Route 151 slide repair project: Work is set to begin Monday, August 9, on a slide repair project located 1.5 miles north of U.S. 22. During this work, traffic will be maintained via temporary traffic signals. The completion date is October 31, 2021.