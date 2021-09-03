HARRISON COUNTY: Weekly Construction Update

WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 6, 2021

New Philadelphia, Ohio (September 2, 2021) – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways next week in Harrison County. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. 22 pavement repair project: This work includes pavement repairs along a three-mile section of U.S. 22 from one mile west of U.S. 250 to County Road 51 (Bakers Ridge Road). One lane of traffic is maintained in each direction. The completion date is October 31, 2021.

State Route 151 slide repair project: Slide repair project located 1.5 miles north of U.S. 22. During this work, traffic will be maintained via temporary traffic signals. The completion date is October 31, 2021.