HARRISON COUNTY: Weekly Construction Update

WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 13, 2021

New Philadelphia, Ohio (September 9, 2021) – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways next week in Harrison County. All outlined work is weather permitting.

State Route 9 upcoming resurfacing project: Work is set to begin Monday, September 13, to resurface two miles of SR 9 from Germano to the Carroll/Harrison County line. During this work, traffic will be maintained via flaggers. The completion date is October 31, 2021.

State Route 151 upcoming closure: Beginning Monday, September 20, SR 151 will close to traffic for 21 days just south of Hopedale at Rose Valley Road (CR 14) for a culvert replacement project. During the closure, Rose Valley Road will remain open at SR 151. The detour is SR 150 west to U.S. 250 north, U.S. 250 north to U.S. 22 east back to SR 151, and reverse. The completion date for all work is October 31, 2021.

The following projects are ongoing in Harrison County:

U.S. 22 pavement repair project: This work includes pavement repairs along a three-mile section of U.S. 22 from one mile west of U.S. 250 to County Road 51 (Bakers Ridge Road). One lane of traffic is maintained in each direction. The completion date is October 31, 2021.