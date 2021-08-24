Herman Neimayer, one of Scio’s special treasures and best friends, passed away, Saturday afternoon, August 21, 2021. Herman was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on October 27, 1922. He earned a bachelor’s degree in horticulture from Penn State in 1944. He then made his way to Howard College in Birmingham, Alabama, where he graduated with a degree in pharmacy in 1954. During a brief stop working as a pharmacist in Bellaire, Ohio, he met the love of his life, Wilma Gene Exner. After their marriage in 1955, they moved to Scio and bought Gallagher Drug. Herman and Gene worked their store for 65 years. Herman lost his beloved Gene last fall. Also preceding him in death were two sisters, Rose Livermore and Lilly Thompson.

Surviving are children Linda (Don) Fillmore, George (Janet) Neimayer, Laurin (Fred) Geib, Allan (Michelle) Neimayer, Alex Neimayer, and “son” Wallace Davis Cordero of Costa Rica.

Rounding out the family are grandchildren Tytus (Jenna) Fillmore, Torry (Taylor) Fillmore, Taylor (Mitchel) Grenwalt, Ellen Geib, Carrie Geib, John Geib, Kyle (fiancé Samantha) Neimayer, Kurt Neimayer, Jared Neimayer, Rachel Neimayer, 7 (soon to be 8) great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Herman was a gifted man. His thumbprint can be seen everywhere you look in town. There is the St. Dennis Cup at the museum, the Methodist church bell garden, the Custer Memorial signs, balloons at the street fair, and the many staging areas and flower beds along the trail and throughout Scio.

Herman shared his love of music with the community at many events. All you had to do is ask, and he had a poem, a story, and a song to fit the bill.

The Neimayer family invites the community to the Conotton Creek Trail Scio Staging Area on Friday, August 27, 2021, anytime between 5-8 p.m. to share your stories and memories.

Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Scio Museum, 90150 Kilgore Ridge Rd, Scio, Ohio 43988.