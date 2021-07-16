John Earl Burgess Sr., 79, of Flushing, Ohio, passed away on Thursday July 1, 2021 at Harrison Community Hospital.

He was born June 21, 1942, a son of the late Arthur and Dorothy Wayble Burgess.

John is a career veteran of the U.S. Army; a F&AM of Lodge # 187 and attended His Word Ministries of Morefield.

John is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Rose Turney Burgess, his children: John Burgess Jr., Arthur Burgess, Veronica (Robert) Lowrey, brother Charles Burgess, sisters: Clara (Grover) Lassitter, Roberta (Victor) Cireddu, granddaughter Savian Burgess, numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received Tuesday July 6, 2021 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Borkoski Funeral Home, 555 East Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio, where services will be held Wednesday July 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jerry Dombroski officiating. Military Honors provided at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Morefield Cemetery. Offer online condolences at www.borkoskifuneral.com