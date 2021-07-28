John O’Neil

John Lee O’Neil, 79 years old and formerly of Cadiz, passed away June 4, 2021, in Burbank, California, where he resided. John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Pauline O’Neil, and brothers Jerry and James O’Neil.

John is survived by his wife Jolene, sister Susan Greene, special aunt Janice Walker, sister-in-law Anna O’Neil, niece Stacy O’Neil Shiplett, nephews John W. O’Neil, Travis Lawrence, and Billy Greene, and many family and friends. Graveside services will be held at the Cadiz Union Cemetery on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. Pastor Craig Haney will be officiating.