Ken Strohmeyer, 96, of Chicago, Illinois, went to his heavenly home with Jesus on Monday, July 5, 2021 at the Heritage Care Center. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls assisted the family with cremation care.



Kenneth Earl Strohmeyer was born on September 2, 1924 to George and Margaret (Hilder) Strohmeyer in Mingo Junction, Ohio. While attending high school, Ken was drafted into the Army during World War II and served in the Battery B 42nd Field Artillery Battalion (105mm): 4th Infantry Division, from June 1943 until October 1945. He was involved in the Normandy landings at Utah Beach, the Battle of Hurtgen Forest and the Battle of the Bulge.

When he returned home, Ken finished his education and graduated from Hopedale High School in Ohio. He also worked with his brothers on the family farm, near Scio, Ohio, while he was growing up. On September 7, 1957 Kenneth was united in marriage to Helen Eileen Meyer, from Clarington, Ohio, at the United Methodist Church in Shadyside, Ohio.



Ken attended the Washburne Trade School in Chicago, Illinois during the 1950’s to study carpentry. He was very skilled and did exceptional work. He received many letters thanking him for the jobs well done. He started his career with Thomas J. Heavey, general contractor. He also worked for Lidbury Construction and James A. Blackmore Construction. He was a member of the Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters and Carpenters Local Union 58. He was involved with CAPS, a Chicago community policing initiative, and attended their meetings.



Kenneth was an avid gardener. In his spare time, he could be found in his backyard building trellises for his tomatoes, cucumbers and roses (which he gave many away). He grew many varieties of flowers. He loved climbing and pruning trees and taking care of his many birdfeeders. He befriended some hungry squirrels that would climb up to his shoulders for a treat. He was always ready to help others. Ken helped friends and neighbors with home repairs and projects long after retirement. He attended Grace United Methodist Church of Logan Square.



Dad is sorely missed by Helen, his wife of 63 years, who was the heart and hands of Jesus to him, his daughter Fran and son John.



Kenneth Strohmeyer is survived by his wife, Helen Strohmeyer of Iowa Falls, Iowa; children, Frances (Tom) Campbell of Iowa Falls, Iowa and John Strohmeyer of Newton, Iowa; eight grandchildren; brothers, Benjamin Strohmeyer of Carrollton, Ohio, Daniel Strohmeyer of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania; sister, Viola Lee of Hopedale, Ohio as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; firstborn son, Craig Alan Strohmeyer; three sisters (one in childhood) and six brothers (two in infancy).



The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and special thanks to all the friends and family for the flowers and acts of kindness shown during their time of bereavement. Heartfelt thanks and appreciation to those who cared for dad at Prairie Ridge of Galena, Illinois, Heritage Care Center, Care Initiatives Hospice of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls, Iowa.



That man is a success – who leaves the world better than he found it; who has never lacked appreciation of earth’s beauty or failed to express it; who looked for the best in others and gave the best he had.