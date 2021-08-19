Larry Bruce Murral, Sr., 75, of Cadiz, passed away on Aug. 17, 2021, in Steubenville, Ohio. He was born Aug. 7, 1946, a son of the late Samuel Henry Murral and Violet Iona Dinger Murral.

Larry was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve 660th. He was a contract driller for the Quinn-Marietta Coal Company in Saint Clairsville, Ohio and Owen Stone Quarry in Ostrander, Ohio. He was also a self-employed well driller for water, Cadiz Volunteer Fireman/Mechanic for 25 years.

Larry enjoyed riding motorcycles and even raced for 2 years. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was always willing to help others, whether it be looking for parts or repair work on vehicles and motorcycles. Larry was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by a brother, Lewis G. Murral.

Larry is survived by his wife, Martha Jo Nelms Murral; 2 sons: Larry (Susie) Murral, Jr. and Samuel (Claire) Murral; a brother, Everett Murral of Marysville; grandchildren: Logan Murral, Dyllon Murral, Larry Bruce Murral III, Sarah Murral and Graydon Murral, a step-granddaughter, Jamie Ash and seven great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, Sept. 3, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. and again on Saturday, Sept. 4, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz, Ohio.

Memorial contributions can be sent to The Harrison County Cancer Crusaders, c/o Julie McPeak, 226 Charleston Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907.

