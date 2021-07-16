Leisa Streets Baker

By
Harrison News-Herald
-
0
467

Leisa Streets Baker, 56, of Hopedale, Ohio died Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville, Ohio. She was born December 7, 1964 in Follansbee, West Virginia a daughter of the late Lee Streets and Josephine Kirkpatrick Streets Streley.

She was a child care provider and worked in housekeeping at Harrison Community Hospital in Cadiz, Ohio.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents; by her husband, Kevin D. Baker.

Surviving are 3 sons: Jason (Rachel) Streets of Fall Brook, California, Anthony (Chrissy) Hoagland of Mingo Junction and Louis Marbais of Canton, Ohio; 8 grandchildren; a brother, Ed Streets of Columbus; and her boyfriend, Mark Case of Hopedale, Ohio.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.

