Lenora Walter

Lenora M. Walter, age 90, of Dayton, passed away July 27, 2021. She was born in Scio, Ohio, on March 20, 1931, to the late William and Florence (Smith) Pfouts.

Growing up, she was a member of FFA, where she became interested in home economics. She attended OSU, majoring in Home Economics, where he met her husband, George. They were married for 52 years until his death in 2004. In addition to her parents and loving husband, Lenora was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Norah Rieker.

Lenora is survived by her children Gary (Tami) Walter, William (Karen Whittaker) Walter and his son Joe, John Walter, and Lori (Louis) Ricker; their children Angela Irvin, Amanda (Matt) White, and Chad (Rachel); and great-grandchildren Helena and Kenna Irvin, Alivia Rieker, and Gannon White.

Lenora was an active volunteer and fundraiser. She was a PTA member, homeroom mother, and supporter of her children’s sporting events. Lenora worked at the election polls for 25 years. She was a volunteer at Grandview Hospital for 26 years. Lenora supported her husband as president of the Dayton AIA Architects Wives, and Ladies of the Antioch Shrine (50+ years). In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cooking, embroidering, watching OSU football, and traveling. She visited 50 states and more than 30 countries.

Everyone is grateful for all she did. She was interred at the Dayton Memorial Park Mausoleum during a private service. Donations can be made in Lenora’s memory to the Dayton Antioch Shrine endowment fund at 107 E. First Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402 or to the Shriners Hospital of Ohio at 1 Children Plaza 2 West, Dayton, Ohio 45404.

Thank you, Lori, for all you did for Mom.