Marjorie Louise Harkins

Marjorie “Louise” Mills Harkins passed away peacefully on July 27 at Heartland Nursing Home in Twinsburg, Ohio, surrounded by her loving children and family. She was the daughter of Walter and Mae Mills. Louise was preceded in death by the love of her life, Howard, daughter Dorinda Moore, grandson Shane Harkins, sister Luella Howell, and brothers Richard and Edgar Mills.

Louise enjoyed gardening, both vegetables and flowers. Of course, with the wonderful vegetable gardens came beautiful canning. Her canning shelves were as colorful as any rainbow, and the house was always fragrant with the scents of roses, tulips, hydrangeas, or whatever flowers or wildflowers may be blooming. Louise also loved making quilts which she started making at a very young age and continued until her vision became an issue. Her quilts easily number in the hundreds, all sewn by hand and enjoyed by her family and friends. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church as a child, where she attended and taught Sunday School for kids and adults, Vacation Bible School, sang in the choir, helped with custodial needs, and operated a food pantry with her dear friend Cheryl Staltzer for many years.

Louise had such a love of family and friends, and one could not help to feel that love the moment you walked through their doors. Mom could put a meal on the table faster than anyone, and for sure, you would not go away hungry. She was quite the baker, and it was fun to guess what she was cooking the moment you walked into the door. There were so many favorites, and it was pure joy for her to make us smile, knowing she was thinking of us while she was baking. Holidays and birthdays meant at least two huge tables were going to be full of family and food and last all day long. All of these memories will look different from this point on, but we are ever so grateful that we have had them for all these years.

Louise leaves behind two sons, Nolan (Amy) Harkins of Canal Fulton, Ohio and Nathan (Barb) of Tucson, Arizona, and three daughters, Helen (Ron) Bollo of Columbus, Kathleen (Danny) Schuman of Stow, Ohio, and Millie (Leonard) Cox of Hopedale. She also leaves behind 18 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

Clark-Kirkland in Cadiz will be handling Louise’s arrangements. Calling hours are on Friday, July 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at Bethel United Methodist Church at 11 a.m., with Lay Minister Dorman Mader officiating.

Louise surely heard, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”