Mary Besse Alleman

​​Mary Besse Carter Alleman, 66, of Cadiz, Ohio, died suddenly on August 25, 2021, while on family vacation on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Mary Besse was born on November 7, 1954, in East Liverpool, Ohio, to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Carter of Summitville, Ohio. She was a 1973 graduate of Southern Local High School, earned a BA in Education in 1977 from Morehead State University in Kentucky, and got a MA in Educational Administration in 1984 from the University of Dayton.

She enjoyed a 32-year career in education, starting in 1977 in the Mansfield Madison Local Schools. Beginning in 1980 and through her retirement in 2010, Mrs. Alleman taught in the Harrison Hills City Schools as an elementary classroom teacher and grades 7-8 reading teacher. She worked in the Central Elementary, Cadiz Jr. High School, Westgate Elementary, Hopedale Jr. High, and Lakeland High School buildings.

Her passions in life were her family, reading, the pool, the beach, travel, and especially her granddaughter.

Mrs. Alleman was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and JoAnne Carter, and her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Freeman Strabley and Mr. and Mrs. Fay Carter. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, John H. Alleman, Jr. of Cadiz, sons Carter (Hannah) of Lorton, Virginia, and Benner (Alexandria, Virginia), brother Robert Carter (Connie) of Guilford Lake, and sisters Anne (James) and Elle, both of Washington, D.C., and granddaughter Josephine Alleman.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Sept. 5, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 6 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Summitville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Puskarich Public Library, 200 East Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907, for youth reading programs. The online guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.