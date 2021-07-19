Naomi Frances (Leeser) Trotter, 98, of Cadiz, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Harrison County Home. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Newell B. Trotter, her parents, Charles and Jean Epler Leeser, brothers, Maurice and Talmadge Leeser sister, Lavonne Dunlap, and her son-in-law, Allen Bobot.

She was a lifelong resident of Cadiz, graduating from Cadiz High School in 1941, except for the time she spent in Cleveland during World War II working at the Aircraft Fitting Company. Mrs. Trotter served as an Elder of the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz, where she sang in the choir with her husband for 57 years. She worked as a seamstress for over 40 years and as a clerk at the Cadiz Market, Tradewinds, and Gray’s Gift Shop. Naomi was a member of the Eastern Stars, Distaff, and the Cadiz Women’s Civic Club, where she was recognized as their Woman of the Year in 2014. Naomi and Newell also enjoyed making and selling their crafts at the local craft shows. They also spent winters in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where they had many dear friends.

She is survived by: her daughters Saundra (Richard) Hendershot of Westminster, Colorado and Patricia Bobot of Harrisville, Ohio; her son Timothy Trotter of Cave Creek, Arizona; six grandchildren: Elka (Scott) VanCuren of Harrisville, Ohio, Alison (Jamie) Binion of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, Benjamin (Amy) Hendershot of Broomfield, Colorado, Brenton Trotter of Glendale, California, Andrew (Lauren) Trotter and Chelsea Trotter of Phoenix, Arizona; as well as six great-grandchildren: Hunter VanCuren, Claire and Audrey Hendershot and Jayden, Alexandria and Addison Binion; and nephews: Chuck Leeser of Massillon, Ohio; Tom (Debbie) Trotter of Coventry Township, Ohio and a niece, Sue (Joe) Myers of Scio, Ohio.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 23, from 7-9 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, with Reverend Erica Harley officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Gardens Cemetery, Jewett, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz, 154 West Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907 or Cadiz High School Alumni Association, c/o Jon Kirkland, 413 Oakwood Drive, Cadiz, Ohio 43907. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.