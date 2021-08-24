Norma Angel

Norma Jean Angel, 93, of Bowerston, Ohio, died Aug. 20, 2021, at Trinity West Medical Center in Steubenville, Ohio. She was born Feb. 12, 1928, in Dover, Ohio, the daughter of the late Albert Shumaker and Ella Shumaker Byer. At one time, she had been employed with the Twin City Pharmacy as a clerk. Norma was an avid reader, loved flowers and playing bingo. She was Methodist by faith.

Norma is survived by two sons: Michael (Sheri) Angel of Hopedale and Mark A. Angel of Akron, Ohio. There are three grandsons: Mark Delaney of Columbus, Zachary (Jennifer) Angel of Uniontown, Ohio, and Justin Delaney of Columbus. There are also two great-grandchildren, Landon and Amera Angel, and special friend Ron Horn.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date. The Blackburn Funeral Home of Hopedale is assisting the family (www.blackburnfuneralhomes.com or 740-937-2461).