Opal Fluharty

Opal Ellen Mick Fluharty, age 75, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at her home in Scio after a lengthy illness. Born April 17, 1946, in Sutton, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Perry Mick and Caroline Veith Mick. Opal was a devoted member of the Hanover United Methodist Church and their United Methodist Women’s group, where she served as a past president. A talented seamstress, she enjoyed making blankets to give to her cherished family. She also enjoyed caring for her flower garden. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Earl Patton Fluharty, on Feb. 29, 2008. Also preceding her in death are siblings James, Zane, and Ernie Mick, and Wilda Trushel.

Surviving are children Joe Fluharty of Scio, Carolyn “Missy” (Wendell) Habig of Gaffney, South Carolina, Tammy (Rick) Young of Cadiz and Johnnie (Jenny) Fluharty of Scio; grandchildren Tiffany (Ray), Amber (Nate), Logan, Madison, Wendell “Babe” (Ember), Trina (John) Bontempo, Cole (Caitlin), Cara, Caitie, Allie, Shannan, Hunter (Ashley), Tony, Dennis, and Brody; step-grandchildren Trisity, Saige, Janette, Shania, Rachel, James, Christopher, and Jessica, and 10 great-grandchildren; her siblings Boyd Mick of Tennessee and Ruth Singleton of West Virginia and numerous nieces and nephews; and her closest friends Harriet Wade and Mariah Gordo and entirely too many to list.

Services will be held Wednesday, July 28, at 1 p.m. in Hanover United Methodist Church, with Pastor Vicki Muth officiating. Burial will follow in Hanover Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the service Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Hanover United Methodist Church, c/o Jerry Valdinger, 36880 Gundy Ridge Rd, Scio, Ohio 43988