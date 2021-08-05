Richard Blake

Richard Wayne Blake, 78, of Cadiz, died unexpectedly on August 4, 2021, at his home. He was born September 19, 1942, in Cadiz, Ohio, a son of the late Monroe and Mildred Adams Blake.

Rich was a former coal miner and retired as the sexton of the Cadiz Union Cemetery. He was a veteran, having served in Army during Vietnam. He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his two brothers Francis and Robert Blake and his two sisters Dorothy Norris and Martha Ferri. Surviving are his brother Emerson Blake of Alexandria, Virginia, his sister Betty Lou (Albert) Mattern of Cadiz, his stepson Roger (Dawn) Reeder of Wadsworth, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the First Church of Christ, 139 N. Main Street, Cadiz, Ohio. Friends may call one hour prior to service. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.