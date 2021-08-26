Robert Blake

Robert (Bob) E. Blake, 80 (1940-2021), of Cadiz, OH, passed away on Aug. 25, 2021, at his home, surrounded with his loving family by his side following a long battle of cancer. Born Sept. 26, 1940, in Kenwood, Ohio, he was the son of the late Orville (Red) and Mary Virginia Blake.

Bob graduated from Cadiz High School. On Oct. 29, 1977, Bob was united in marriage to Gayle Oszust and has been married for 43 years. He was employed by R&F Coal Company for 32 years until retirement and was known to many by his nickname “Poor Boy.” His life’s passion was hunting, fishing, boating, and spending time with his family.

Bob is survived by his wife Gayle; a son, Mike (Stephanie) of Madison, Ohio; three daughters: Teresa (Don) Rutter, Holly (Nate) Williams, and Jody (Craig) Stromsky, all of Cadiz, Ohio; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren with another on the way; one brother, Ronald Blake of California and one sister, Beverly (Bob) Harmon; father-in-law, Ed Oszust Sr.; sister-in-law Bonnie (Terry) Snider; brother-in-law Bruce Oszust: and his two beloved canine companions, Hunter and Heidi. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Marion Blake; mother-in-law, Delores Oszust; and brother-in-law, Edward Oszust Jr.

Per his request, no services will be held. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrison County Cancer Crusaders, c/o Julie McPeak, 226 Charleston Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.