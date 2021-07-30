Robert Lewis Hauber passed into eternal rest on July 29, 2021, at the age of 80, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Dec. 31, 1940, to the late Clarence and Elsie (Snyder) Hauber of Jewett and graduated from Jewett High School in 1958. After graduation, Lew joined the Air Force, where he served his country honorably in North Africa.

Upon his return, he attended the College of Steubenville, where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Education. He then went on to pursue a Master’s Degree from Dayton University. Lew started his teaching career at Scio High School in 1966, where he taught History and Driver’s Education for 15 years. In 1981, through hard work and foresight, he and his teaching friend Roger Perkins started Belmont Development Company. Some of their early accomplishments included building Hilltop Apartments in Scio, the Condominiums above Union Country Club in New Philadelphia, and multiple housing and shopping developments in Minerva. In 1987, he founded Belmont Properties Inc., a successful property management company in Cadiz. His vision and dedication built Belmont Properties portfolio to 52 apartment complexes, and the pride he took in his company was immense.

Lew enjoyed being outdoors and working on his farm, Highland Acres, where he raised many different types of livestock over the years. This was a hobby for him that he continued throughout his life. Although he was an avid farmer, his true passion was with his horses. Starting at a young age, Lew owned many horses and raced them at various tracks across the country. He owned part of the Meadowlands farm in Pennsylvania, where he kept horses and prepped them for races.

Lew was extremely generous with his time, guidance, and helpfulness. His countless charitable acts, almost all anonymous, were important to him. He wanted to give back to the local community and never sought recognition. He was a true philanthropist.

He is predeceased by his brother, Larry; sister Kay “Toots” Jones; and grandson Jared Wade. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Sue, daughters Kim (Mike) Wade, Jayme (Dave) Wheeler, and son Ryan; grandchildren: Grant (Megan), Erik (Karen), Brent (Kristi); great-grandchildren: Brandon, Olin, Garrett, Erika, Grayson, Sawyer, Aubrie; sisters: Gay Bossetti, Connie Hauber, Jim (Becky) Hauber; godson Dave Jones; and dear friend of the family, Bill Marks. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours are Tuesday, August 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church in Jewett. A celebration of Lew’s life will be held at St. James on Wednesday, August 4 at 11 a.m., with Pastor Bill Surber officiating. Following the service, interment will be held at Fairview cemetery. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with his arrangements. Contributions in memory of Lew can be made to the St. James Lutheran Church PO BOX 145 Jewett, Ohio 43986 or the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.