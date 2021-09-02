Robert Lee Smith (Bob), 81, passed away Sunday, August 8, at his home in Canal Winchester (suburb of Columbus), Ohio, surrounded by his family. Bob was born April 18, 1940, in Wheeling, West Virginia and grew up in Cadiz, Ohio. He was the only son of the late Clinton Robert Smith and Muriel (McMannis) Smith of Cadiz, Ohio. He is survived by wife Jeri (Geraldine) Smith, daughters Kimberly Kilgore and Bobbi Sue Cornwall, sons Steven (wife Kim), Michael (wife Lisa), Bryan (wife Michele), Joshua (wife Maghen), and Jason, and his only sister Vivian Pickering (husband Tom).

Bob graduated from Cadiz High School in 1958. He spent much of his adult life in the Cadiz and St. Clairsville areas. He had a career in business, managing and later owning gas station/convenience stores in St. Clairsville and the surrounding area. Later he moved to Destin and then Cocoa Beach, Florida, where he also owned a business. He and Jeri moved back to Ohio in 2010.

Bob was an astute businessman with a strong work ethic who worked hard to provide for his family. He enjoyed the beach, cheering on the Cleveland Indians and Browns, and eating good food. Bob played as hard as he worked and had many friends. He was friendly and outgoing, one who “never met a stranger.” Everyone who met him was drawn in by his outgoing personality and charm. He could always be counted on to help any of his friends in need.

Bob passed away after a four-month bout with lung cancer. He will be sorely missed by family and friends. A memorial service is planned for next August (2022), where his ashes will be spread in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida.