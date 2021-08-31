Ruth Jenkins

Ruth Ann Jenkins, 84, of Cadiz, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. She was born on Sept. 5, 1937, a daughter of the late Mildred R. and Raymond R. Springer. To all who knew her, Ruth Ann was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She was very active in anything that involved her family and was very proud of the fact that she, just like her mother, was always going to a sporting event and never missed a family gathering if she could help it. Ruth Ann was also an active member of Word of Truth Church in Jewett, Ohio, and was a gentle soul that did her best to help anyone in need. She loved spending time at the ball fields, spending time with one of her many family members, volunteering for Gables Care Center, helping at the Cadiz Senior Center, and a multitude of other activities.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Jenkins; a sister, Jean Yervelli; two granddaughters: Kimberly Bishop and Kaytlin Marie Garrett; a grandson, Shawn Jenkins; a great-great-grandson, Thane Garrett; and most recently, her son, Raymond Jenkins and half-brother, Richard Gilver.

She is survived by her children, Ronald (Charlene) Jenkins of Cadiz, Ralph (Christine) Jenkins of Leesville, Robert (Tammy) Jenkins of Cadiz, Donna (John) Bishop of Hopedale, and Rodney (Lisa) Jenkins of Richmond; daughter-in-law, Paula Jenkins, all of Ohio; 22 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her brother, Joseph Springer, of Harleysville, Pennsylvania, and many nieces and nephews. Her family was the most important thing to her, along with her faith in God. Ruth loved God with all her heart and had such great faith. She wanted people to know Jesus as their Savior. She was very active at her church, Word of Truth, sending cards, taking people anywhere they needed to go, and helping with anything she could.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, Sept. 2, at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. The service will be held on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at the Word Of Truth Church (88000 Amsterdam Road in Jewett) at 10 a.m., with pastor John Bishop and pastor Larry Hostetler officiating. Burial will take place at Cadiz Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Word of Truth Church (88000 Amsterdam Road, Jewett, Ohio 43986).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Word of Truth Church (88000 Amsterdam Road, Jewett, Ohio 43986).