Sally Ann Hamilton Jordan, age 80, of New Rumley and formerly of Barberton, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the Harrison County Home in Cadiz, Ohio.

Born November 3, 1940 in Barberton, she was a daughter of the late Matthew Hamilton and Nancy Hickman Hamilton. Sally graduated from Coventry High School in 1958 and worked as a nurse’s aide.

She moved to New Rumley, Ohio in 2006 and became a member of the New Rumley United Methodist Church. She loved to sing, so she joined their choir and enjoyed the trips to area senior centers to share their God-given talents with the residents. She also was a singer at the jam sessions at the former Hugo’s Restaurant in Scio.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Gerald “Jerry” Jordan on June 24, 2006. Also preceding her in death are sisters Patty, Kitty, and Nancy and a sister-in-law, Judy.

Surviving are children Walter (Shari) Jordan and Douglas (Kathy) Jordan, both of Barberton, daughter Donna (Charles Jarvis, Sr) Jordan-Jarvis of New Rumley and Greg Jordan of New Jersey; many grandchildren; siblings Mary Feugate and Sally’s twin, Jim Hamilton, both of Florida; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services will be held Monday, August 16, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the Koch Funeral Home in Scio, Ohio, with her grandson Father Matthew Jordan officiating. Friends may call two hours prior to the service from 4–6 p.m. at the funeral home.