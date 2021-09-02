Scio Dining Fork Ruritan Club receives thanks from Florida foundation

SCIO – The Scio Dining Fork Ruritan Club received a letter of thanks and brochure from the Baptist Health Foundation of Coral Gables, Florida thanking the club for it’s donation in May, 2018.

The foundation operated the Fisherman’s Community Hospital, an all-purpose critical access hospital in Marathon, Florida that was substantially damaged due to Hurricane Irma in 2017.

In the letter they stated, “We are incredibly moved and inspired by your commitment to give a new home to healthcare in the Middle Keys.” The club sponsored a benefit that raised $813.00 for the cause that overall raised more than $16 million. The new hospital opened on June 7th.