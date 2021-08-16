Sharon Neal

Sharon L. Neal (Applegarth), 68 of Belmont, went home to Jesus on Aug. 11, contracting pneumonia. Sharon was born in Steubenville, Ohio, on Jan. 11, 1953. She attended Hopedale High School and received her degree in nursing from Belmont Technical College. She married the love of her life, James A. (Jim) Neal, on Jan. 28, 1970. Sharon is survived by two daughters, Jamie L. Neal Mansfield (Chris) and Jennifer Neal, two brothers, Joe (Karen) and Rick Applegarth (Lisa), four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband (Jim Neal), both parents, and two brothers Robert (Bill) and James (Frank) Applegarth. Calling hours will be from 2-3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, immediately followed by a memorial service presented by Bro. Dean Blythe (Hopedale Church of Christ) at the Toothman Funeral Home, 141 S. Marietta St., Saint Clairsville, Ohio.