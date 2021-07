Harrison County: SR 519 is closed near New Athens due to significant storm damage that resulted in downed trees and powerlines along the roadway. The road will remain closed until further notice. Crews remain on the scene performing cleanup.

ODOT reminds drivers to drive with caution as storms continue throughout the region. Crews will monitor roadways for debris and potential flooding.

For the latest updates on closures, visit OHGO.com

For more information contact: Lauren Borell at 330-308-7817