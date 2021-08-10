Terry Lynn Conrad

December 14, 1947 – August 6, 2021

Terry L. Conrad of Leland, NC, died on August 6, 2021, after a long battle with PSP. He was born in Steubenville, Ohio, on December 14, 1947. Terry grew up in Cadiz, Ohio. He achieved a Bachelor’s degree from Plymouth State College and a Master’s degree from New Hampshire College.

Terry enlisted in the United States Marine Corp., achieving the rank of Lance Corporal and served with the second battalion first Marine division in Vietnam, active duty from April 7, 1966 to July 19, 1967. He was awarded a Purple Heart for injuries sustained during his service.

In his younger years, he made his living as a professional potter and was deeply involved in the New Hampshire Potter’s Guild and the League of New Hampshire Craftsman. He then went on to work at New Hampshire College as Director of Alumni Affairs. He then ended his career at Salem State University as Vice President of Institutional Advancement, from where he retired to North Carolina.

Although he became an amputee from injuries he sustained from his service in Vietnam, it never stopped him from living his life to the fullest. He learned adaptive skiing and skied competitively in New Hampshire with the New England Healing Sports Association. He came in first place in one of their competitions. He also learned to scuba dive and went on many scuba trips to the Caribbean. His passion was golfing, and he loved to play his home course, Cape Fear National. He was an all-around nice guy and would do anything for anybody.

Terry is survived by his wife, Robin Conrad, his son Benjamin C. Conrad and wife Leila, a granddaughter, Rudi Conrad of Barrington, Rhode Island, a brother, Jim Rocchi of Cadiz, OH, three sisters Karen Poillucci (Ray) of Cadiz, Ohio, Amy Levine of Westerville, Ohio, and Lori Labuhn (Kevin) of Plain City, Ohio, as well as his niece and nephews.

Terry is preceded in death by his parents Iris R. Conrad and Susie J. Conrad (Findling).

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to his home health aide Ms. Ebony Fulton who, for the last two years, showed nothing but love and caring support for Terry, who, without her help, would have had a much more difficult journey.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Wilmington Funeral and Cremation on Monday, August 16, with a visiting hour starting at 1 p.m. with the service to start at 2:00 p.m.