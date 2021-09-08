Terry Melville

Terry Lee Melville, 75, of New Philadelphia, was called home to heaven on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, from the Cleveland Clinic. Born Dec. 14, 1945, in Harrison County’s Monroe Township, near Bowerston, he was a son of the late Walter James and Hazel Vivian (Patterson) Melville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Gary Blaine and Betty Melville.

After his graduation from Conotton Valley High School in 1964, Terry proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967, having been stationed in Alaska. He returned home to a long career with the former Joy Manufacturing, where he had worked in their accounts receivable department until his retirement.

Terry was a deeply faithful man who loved the Lord and his church, Trinity Gospel Temple in Canton. He was a talented pianist who especially enjoyed playing music as a part of his devotions. He is survived by a niece, April Goodwin; nephew, Mike (Cheryl) Melville; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and lifelong dear friends, Cindy Wagstaff and Steve Graef.

In keeping with Terry’s wishes, he will be buried in his family’s plot at Deersville-Patterson Union Cemetery in Deersville. Pastor Milo Baker will officiate a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Gospel Temple (1612 Tuscarawas St. West, Canton, OH 44708) and Tuscarawas County Humane Society (1432 Tall Timber Rd. N.E., New Philadelphia, OH 44663).