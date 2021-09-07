West Magnesium takes first step in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY – The West Magnesium Corporation took the first big step in planting their feet in Harrison County with the signing of a due diligence document late Tuesday morning.

Scores of Harrison County officials were present along with U.S. Congressman Bill Johnson-R (District 6), State Rep. Don Jones-R (District 95) and Frank Hoagland-R (District 30).

Johnson called West Magnesium’s move just the beginning as he sees other companies possibly piggy backing off this recent growth on Industrial Park Road.

West Magnesium said 200 full time jobs would be coming but it could mushroom into 500 to 700 jobs as they branch out the 122 acre site.

