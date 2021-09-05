Tuesday’s court sees a light session 

CADIZ—For the first time in months, Harrison County Common Pleas saw light activity Tuesday as two cancellations and one no-show left just three adult cases to be heard. The first canceled case was the 32-year-old Andrew Hill of Uhrichsville, facing two aggravated burglary charges, both first-degree felonies. He is also facing an abduction charge, a third-degree felony, and a violation of a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor. Two more misdemeanor charges include domestic violence and resisting arrest. His attorney, Anthony Koukoutas, was granted a continuance.

The other canceled case from Tuesday was for the 31-year-old Gage Gardner of Brilliant. Gardner is facing a charge for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Eric Sanchez was first among the defendants who did appear, but he called in via video conference from the Jefferson County facility. Sanchez was charged with violating registration rules for his unlawful sexual conduct with a minor conviction several years ago.

Sanchez, represented by public defender C. Adrian Pincola, pleaded guilty and accepted prosecutor Lauren Knight’s offer of one year in prison with credit for time served. Sanchez’s charge was a fourth-degree felony, and he received 53 days credit against his sentence. According to Pincola, his client had requested the offer be changed, but it was rejected.

Also, Rodney Gaydos was arraigned on a charge of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. He is facing a possible 12 months in jail, but Judge T. Shawn Hervey said there was a presumption for community-based control sanctions if convicted. Knight told the court Gaydos previously had six warrants for failure to appear. He is out on a $20,000 bond issued from county court.

Facing a domestic violence charge (F3), Jacob O’Hara was taken into custody after a $25,000 bond was set. Leander Brooks IV, the Tuesday no-show, is facing aggravated burglary (F1) and tampering with evidence (F3) charges.